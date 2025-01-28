Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $160.69 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.48.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

