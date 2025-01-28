Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 388 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

DFS opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.86. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

