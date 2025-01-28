Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 117.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,668,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,795,000 after buying an additional 4,142,171 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 168.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,060,000 after buying an additional 2,842,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

