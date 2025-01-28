McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,590 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Tesla by 23.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.