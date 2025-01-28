Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.19 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.6% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

