A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 177.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded A. O. Smith from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

View Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.