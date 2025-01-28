Pflug Koory LLC Has $217,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 43,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

