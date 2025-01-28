Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,598 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.85.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $202.25 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

