Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 162.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.47.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

