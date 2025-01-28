Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.1 %

GOOG opened at $193.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $203.84. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

