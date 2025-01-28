MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,846.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,844.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,913.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,241.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

