Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,780 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Hologic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

