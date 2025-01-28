Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 218 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,763,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $345.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $265.00 and a one year high of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. Bank of America upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

