Fifth Third Bancorp Has $222.79 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,071,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $222,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 43,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

