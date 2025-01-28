Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 36 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $414.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.43. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $326.13 and a twelve month high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

