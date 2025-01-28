Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of Wabash National worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $25,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $660.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.89%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

