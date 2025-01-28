Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $92,652.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,964.94. This trade represents a 12.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,258,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,269,320. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,770 shares of company stock worth $15,103,607 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD stock opened at $356.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

