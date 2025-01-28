DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of DNOW worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DNOW by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DNOW by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in DNOW by 34.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 106,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DNOW by 21.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 827,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 148,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul M. Coppinger sold 26,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $401,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,318.80. This represents a 31.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.53. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.92 million. DNOW had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

DNOW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $160.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

