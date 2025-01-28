Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,489 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

