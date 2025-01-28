Sachetta LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sachetta LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average is $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.59%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

