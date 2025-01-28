RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,525 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 46,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,370,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

