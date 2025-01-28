Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 128.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $426.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.11%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, November 15th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

