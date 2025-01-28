Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 376.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,483,000 after buying an additional 156,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,423,000 after purchasing an additional 460,708 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,829,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

