Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 42.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 805.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Shares of PAYX opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $150.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

