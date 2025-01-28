Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 187.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BAPR stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $260.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

