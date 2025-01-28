CX Institutional Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $790.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

