Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,645,000 after buying an additional 61,104 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFEB opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

