RFG Advisory LLC Invests $437,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $33.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

