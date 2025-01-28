RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

NOBL stock opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

