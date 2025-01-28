RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $269,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

