RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,535 Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UYLD. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UYLD opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2853 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

