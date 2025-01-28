Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at $48,069,184.20. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.20.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.4 %

DECK stock opened at $212.03 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $125.15 and a 52 week high of $218.92. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.17.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

