RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.