Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $388.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

