Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,334,000 after purchasing an additional 967,129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,009,000 after purchasing an additional 733,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 731,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 727,884 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

