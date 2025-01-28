Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 123,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $664.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

