RFG Advisory LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 382,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.