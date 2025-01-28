First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 582,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 466,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 433,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 330,043 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.