Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 1,614.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $106.87.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,391,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,397,275.80. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.50. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.