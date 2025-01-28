Brighton Jones LLC Invests $304,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,195,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,758,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 419,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 280,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 212,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

