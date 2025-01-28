Brighton Jones LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,829.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,740.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,633.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,342.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,842.48.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

