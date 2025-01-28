Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.50.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

