Brighton Jones LLC Invests $266,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after buying an additional 284,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on EW
Insider Activity
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.