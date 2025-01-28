Brighton Jones LLC Invests $266,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after buying an additional 284,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.