Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

