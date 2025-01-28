Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 943 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $292.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.52 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.43.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

