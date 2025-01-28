Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.75.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $537.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.00. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

