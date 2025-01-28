2,144 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 3.0 %

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.21. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

