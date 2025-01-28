Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 12,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 406.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after buying an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after buying an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Jabil by 595.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 293,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 574,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,895,000 after acquiring an additional 129,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. The trade was a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,166. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

