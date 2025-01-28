Brighton Jones LLC Invests $247,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after buying an additional 307,175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 156,380 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 183.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,844.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 96,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UNM opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.