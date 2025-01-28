Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

